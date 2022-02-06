News Corp links China to hack of journalists' e-mails

NEW YORK • Digital intruders broke into News Corp e-mail accounts and compromised the data of an unspecified number of journalists, the company has said.

The media firm's Internet security adviser said the hack was likely aimed at gathering intelligence for Beijing's benefit.

News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, on Friday said the breach was discovered late last month and affected the e-mails and documents of what it described as a limited number of employees, including journalists. It said cyber-security firm Mandiant had contained the breach.

Mr David Wong, vice-president of consulting at Mandiant, said the hackers were believed to have "a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China's interests".

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said he was unaware of the details of the reports but that he hoped "there can be a professional, responsible and evidence-based approach to identifying cyber-related incidents, rather than making allegations based on speculation".

In a letter seen by Reuters, company executives told employees "we believe the activity affected a limited number of business e-mail accounts and documents from News Corp headquarters, News Technology Services, Dow Jones, News UK, and New York Post".

"Our preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that some data was taken," said the executives.

The company added that its other business units, including HarperCollins Publishers, Move, News Corp Australia, Foxtel, REA, and Storyful, were not targeted in the attack.

Chinese hackers have been blamed for hacks of journalists both in the United States and elsewhere. In 2013, the New York Times reported a breach that it said affected 53 personal computers belonging to its staff at a time when the newspaper was investigating wealth accumulated by relatives of China's then Premier Wen Jiabao.

