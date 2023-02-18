New York's JFK Airport Terminal 1 to reopen after power outage

NEW YORK - New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will reopen its Terminal 1 for limited operations on Saturday, after it remained closed on Friday due to an electrical power outage.

“Contingent on the completion of repairs and testing, we anticipate the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JFK’s owner, told Reuters in a statement on Friday.

Terminal 1 represents 5 per cent of all JFK scheduled passenger flights, the Port Authority said.

The outage began after an electrical panel failed and caused a small, isolated fire.

It was immediately extinguished overnight on Thursday.

But it disrupted inbound and outbound flights at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The terminal serves several international carriers, including Air France and Lufthansa.

Amongst other disrupted flights, the outage forced a JFK-bound Air New Zealand aeroplane to return to Auckland about eight hours into a trip, returning to its departure point about 16 hours after the flight began.

Air New Zealand said “diverting to another US port would have meant the aircraft would remain on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers”.

The airline said all passengers on the flight have been accommodated on flights leaving Auckland.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment about the disruption to air travel.

As of 1.30pm local time on Friday, JFK’s website showed 120 inbound and outbound flights were either delayed or cancelled at the airport. About half were international flights.

In all, about 3 per cent of flights at the airport had been cancelled on Friday, according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.com.