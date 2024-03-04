New Yorkers give emotional farewells to ‘absolute underdog’ owl

NEW YORK - Almost 200 New Yorkers gathered on March 3 for a memorial of Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl.

It was held at what organisers described as the bird’s favourite tree in Central Park. The base of the oak was covered with flowers, cards, drawings, photos and stuffed animals.

The farewell featured songs, poems and speeches from local admirers who followed the owl’s exploits in the park.

Born to captive owls, and after living in captivity for almost 13 years since hatching, Flaco escaped from his Central Park Zoo cage on Feb 2, 2023, when a vandal broke in and tore through his protective stainless-steel mesh netting.

“He was an absolute underdog,” said Ms Jacqueline Emery, an avid birder who spotted the owl often in Central Park. “Flaco was totally underestimated. He captured our hearts with his resilience, curiosity to explore and spirit of adventure.”

Despite all odds and predictions, Flaco survived in the wild for more than a year – 386 days total.

Among the event’s speakers was Mr David Lei, who saw the owl learn how to hunt day to day and witnessed him chasing rats on the ground around the Heckscher Ballfields.