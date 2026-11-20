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US President Donald Trump had sued New York Times in September 2025, alleging the publication tarnished his reputation in articles about his background and business dealings.

NEW YORK - A federal judge allowed US President Donald Trump to proceed with portions of his US$15 billion (S$19 billion) defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House LLC, giving a boost to his ongoing cases against the press.

US District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida, on Nov 19 denied a request by one of the world’s most prominent news organisations and the publisher to fully dismiss the case. Trump accused them of tarnishing his reputation with false stories about his business acumen before the 2024 presidential election.

Merryday dismissed two claims in the suit and narrowed four others. The surviving claims relate to statements accusing Trump of tax fraud, tax evasion, money laundering or related criminal conduct.

The judge ruled that Trump plausibly alleged that the journalists made decisive allegations of complex crimes without obtaining the kind of explicit expert opinion Merryday said was necessary to support them.

“They know that they don’t know, but they are undeterred,” said Merryday, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush.

Trump sued in September 2025, alleging the Times tarnished his reputation in articles about his background and business dealings, as well as a book, titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success. The suit also named Penguin Random House for publishing the book.

The ruling significantly narrowed the case by eliminating 27 of the 34 challenged statements, though all seven remaining statements in the suit were written by Times journalists: six were in the book by reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, and one was in a Times article by Peter Baker.

A spokesman for the Times said the judge dismissed almost all of the claims against the newspaper. The remaining claims have no merit, he said.

‘Baseless attack’

“We look forward to making this argument as we continue to defend ourselves against this baseless attack on The Times and the rights of the free and independent press,” Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander said in a statement.

Penguin Random House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Merryday ruled Trump had sufficiently alleged “actual malice” in connection with the seven remaining disputed statements, which requires showing that the authors and publishers knew the statements were false or recklessly disregarded whether they were false. It’s a high bar that must be met by public figures who sue for defamation, established by the Supreme Court decades ago to protect press freedoms.

The ruling does not find that the New York Times or Penguin Random House defamed Trump, but it holds that the allegations are sufficient to survive the newspaper’s motion to dismiss. The decision means the case is now on track for a potential trial.

‘Powerhouse’ lawsuit

“Judge Merryday has correctly denied the motion to dismiss filed by The New York Times, Penguin Publishing, and their writers, as to President Trump’s powerhouse defamation lawsuit,” Trump’s legal team said in a statement. “These defendants will now have to answer for intentionally and maliciously defaming President Trump.”

Merryday held that the surviving statements accuse Trump of complex financial crimes without the defendants having obtained an “explicit opinion from a qualified source after a thorough examination of pertinent facts.”

“Knowing of the necessity for that opinion but failing to procure that opinion is a fine example of the purposeful avoidance of the truth,” the judge said.

The lawsuit is one of several filed by Trump against the media since the start of his second term. A US$10 billion defamation suit Trump filed against the Wall Street Journal was thrown out by a different judge in a ruling that barred him from refiling it. Trump is appealing that ruling.

The British Broadcasting Corp lost its move to dismiss a US$10 billion suit brought by Trump.

The Times could appeal the ruling. For now, the decision sets up the case for a potential trial in which opposing views of the First Amendment’s press protections are expected to feature heavily.

In seeking to dismiss the suit, the Times had argued that Trump had filed a frivolous lawsuit aimed at “scoring political points” against the press rather than “identifying facts to support a viable legal claim.” The newspaper also said that Trump had failed to explain exactly how dozens of disputed statements in the book and news articles at the center of the case were false. BLOOMBERG