New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The man accused of fatally shooting a Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee on a New York City subway last month pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of illegal gun possession.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan May 27 for what police say was the unprovoked May 22 shooting of Mr Daniel Enriquez, 48, on the Q train as he was heading to Sunday brunch.

The indictment remained sealed until Abdullah's arraignment Wednesday (June 15).

Mr Enriquez, who began work in Goldman's Global Investment Research division in 2013, was killed as the train headed to Manhattan from Brooklyn. The gunman fired a single shot, hitting Mr Enriquez in the chest, according to police.

When the train arrived at Manhattan's Canal Street stop, Abdullah fled as passengers, train employees and first responders tried to treat Mr Enriquez, prosecutors said. He was later pronounced dead from blood loss, according to prosecutors.

"Daniel Enriquez's vibrant life was brutally cut short in a flash of violence that shocked our city," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "We will stop at nothing to ensure accountability for this terrible crime, and to make sure our subways are safe for all."

New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan scheduled Abdullah to return to court on July 12. He remains held without bail.

According a criminal complaint filed against Abdullalh last month, prosecutors said at least two witnesses identified him as the man who opened fire on the subway train. He was wearing sweatpants, white sneakers, a dark hoodie and a mask, according to prosecutors.

But Abdullah's lawyer, Ms Kristin Bruan of the Legal Aid Society, says prosecutors got the wrong man.

After court Wednesday, Ms Bruan said a homeless man who matched the description witnesses gave of the gunman had later turned in a gun to authorities.

"He's a black male with a beard and my client is a black male with a beard," Ms Bruan said. "They're telling me the person who committed this crime is a black male with a beard. It's curious to me that we have five people who can't identify him as being on the train and the district attorney has given me not one shred of evidence, not a video, not a police report, not a piece of paper."

She said five of six subway passengers who had viewed police lineups were unable to identify Abdullah as the person who shot Mr Enriquez.

Ms Bruan also told the judge that prosecutors had failed to turn over crucial evidence that, she said could help clear Abdullah.

Mr Carro directed prosecutors to turn over any such evidence they may have.

There were 150 assaults in the subway system in the first three months of 2022, the most for that period since 1997, Metropolitan Transportation Authority data show.

In January, Ms Michelle Go, a 40-year-old manager at Deloitte, died after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Times Square.