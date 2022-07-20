New York store mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty to hate, firearms charges

NEW YORK • The suspect accused of killing 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo city, New York state, has pleaded not guilty to 27 hate crime and firearms charges stemming from the shooting massacre, a court spokesman said on Monday.

Payton Gendron, 19, appeared briefly in the Buffalo courtroom of US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder on Monday morning.

He is charged with 14 hate crime violations and 13 firearms offences.

Prosecutors have 45 days to turn over their findings to the defendant's attorneys, said Ms Barbara Burns, a US Department of Justice public information officer.

Gendron is due for a Dec 9 status hearing, Ms Burns said.

The suspect, who was 18 at the time of the mass shooting, is in state custody facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 10 counts of second-degree murder in state court.

The Conklin, New York, man could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the federal charges. Prosecutors must notify the court prior to trial whether they will seek the death penalty.

The authorities say the suspect, who broadcast the attack in real time to the live-streaming service Twitch, is a white supremacist who targeted the grocery store because it was the hub of a tight-knit, predominantly African-American neighbourhood in Buffalo.

Federal prosecutors returned the indictment against Gendron last Thursday, the same day that the Tops Friendly Markets store - the site of the shooting - held a moment of silence and prayer to commemorate the two-month anniversary of the May 14 attack.

The store, which has since been fully renovated with increased security systems and a victim memorial, reopened on Friday.

Ten days after the massacre, a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

REUTERS