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New York state reports first measles-linked child death in over 30 years amid outbreak

The state’s governor in October declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighbouring states.

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Health said on Nov 2 that a child in Lewis County had died in connection with an ongoing measles outbreak, marking the state’s first known measles-associated death in more than 30 years.

The state’s Governor Kathy Hochul in October declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighbouring states.

“The Department has offered resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts – both in response to this case, and as part of our ongoing efforts to support counties that are facing this ongoing measles outbreak,” the state department said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. REUTERS