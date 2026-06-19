New York police report gunshots in Times Square, no injuries

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New York Police Department officers gather after alleged gunfire was heard in Times Square.

NEW YORK – Several gunshots rang out in the afternoon on June 18 in New York’s famous Times Square, without causing any injuries and with no one arrested, according to city police.

The NYPD confirmed the incident to AFP in the area that has been hosting many World Cup fans visiting the US city since the start of the tournament last week.

A video on social media showed a wave of panic among people in Times Square at the moment when several shots can be heard. AFP