Straitstimes.com header logo

New York police report gunshots in Times Square, no injuries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New York Police Department officers gather after alleged gunfire was heard in Times Square.

New York Police Department officers gather after alleged gunfire was heard in Times Square.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW YORK – Several gunshots rang out in the afternoon on June 18 in New York’s famous Times Square, without causing any injuries and with no one arrested, according to city police.

The NYPD confirmed the incident to AFP in the area that has been hosting many World Cup fans visiting the US city since the start of the tournament last week.

A video on social media showed a wave of panic among people in Times Square at the moment when several shots can be heard. AFP

More on this topic
‘Sports can’t become a luxury’: Mayor Mamdani outlines plans to air World Cup throughout New York
Dozens arrested in New York violence after Knicks win title
See more on

New York

Shooting - gun crime

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.