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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes a splash... with his bidets

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wanted to install bidets in Gracie Mansion just a day after moving into the mayoral residence in January.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wanted to install bidets in Gracie Mansion just a day after moving into the mayoral residence in January.

PHOTO: DAVE SANDERS/NYTIMES

Dodai Stewart

  • Zohran Mamdani installed bidets in Gracie Mansion after calling them an “aspirational goal” in January. The mayor’s office said he paid for the US$24 attachments himself.
  • The bidets were fitted in all toilets that could take them, in both public and private areas. The office did not say how many toilets were changed.
  • Supporters say bidets could cut use of flushable wipes, which Katherine Brezler called “the worst thing for our sewers and for our plumbing” and a cause of “millions of dollars of damage”.

AI generated

NEW YORK – On the night of Oct 22, during a reception celebrating Eastern European culture hosted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at official residence Gracie Mansion, Katherine Brezler went to the bathroom and noticed a hose next to the toilet.

Brezler, a strategic adviser to the Queens Borough President, whipped out her phone.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.