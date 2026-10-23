New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes a splash... with his bidets

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wanted to install bidets in Gracie Mansion just a day after moving into the mayoral residence in January.

NEW YORK – On the night of Oct 22 , during a reception celebrating Eastern European culture hosted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at official residence Gracie Mansion, Katherine Brezler went to the bathroom and noticed a hose next to the toilet.

Brezler, a strategic adviser to the Queens Borough President, whipped out her phone.