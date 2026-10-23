New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes a splash... with his bidets
Dodai Stewart
- Zohran Mamdani installed bidets in Gracie Mansion after calling them an “aspirational goal” in January. The mayor’s office said he paid for the US$24 attachments himself.
- The bidets were fitted in all toilets that could take them, in both public and private areas. The office did not say how many toilets were changed.
- Supporters say bidets could cut use of flushable wipes, which Katherine Brezler called “the worst thing for our sewers and for our plumbing” and a cause of “millions of dollars of damage”.
AI generated
NEW YORK – On the night of Oct 22, during a reception celebrating Eastern European culture hosted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at official residence Gracie Mansion, Katherine Brezler went to the bathroom and noticed a hose next to the toilet.
Brezler, a strategic adviser to the Queens Borough President, whipped out her phone.