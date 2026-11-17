Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit, has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests.

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding a police unit criticised for using excessive force against protesters in favour of a new “civilian-led approach” to large public demonstrations, he announced on Nov 16.

Mamdani promised in his election campaign in 2025 to disband the police department’s Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit that has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests, including the use of pepper spray by armed officers in riot gear and mass arrests.

In the joint announcement alongside New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mamdani said he is creating a new civilian-led group called the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, whose members would be unarmed and would not have arrest powers.

At the New York Police Department, he said the disbanded SRG unit would be replaced in part by a new unit called the Patrol Support Division, which he said would police protests differently.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” the mayor said in a statement.

A ‘notorious’ unit

The SRG was rebuked in a 2023 legal settlement after New York Attorney-General Letitia James, the New York Civil Liberties Union and others sued over excessive force against protesters, journalists and legal observers during protests against police violence in the summer of 2020.

The NYCLU and other civil rights groups cautiously welcomed Mamdani’s announcement, while expressing concern that the new Patrol Support Division might end up a rebranding of the SRG, not a disbanding.

The Legal Aid Society, the city’s largest public defender’s office, on Nov 16 commended the disbanding of “one of the NYPD’s most notorious units” in a statement, but said the new unit “will require vigilant oversight to ensure that the SRG’s tactics are not repeated.”

The NYCLU said it will be “monitoring this new unit closely, including for compliance with our 2023 settlement with the City.”

Tisch, who runs one of the world’s largest police forces and its nearly US$7 billion (S$9 billion) annual operating budget, said there were about 500 SRG officers who would be reassigned within the department before next spring. Some, she added, would go to the existing Counterterrorism Bureau.

“Nothing would change about the way that the NYPD responds to crowd control conditions,” Tisch told ABC’s Eyewitness News in a joint interview with the mayor.

A spokesperson for the mayor did not respond to queries about how the new Patrol Support Division would differ from the SRG, or whether it would be staffed by former SRG officers.

Police unions criticised the move, saying it would endanger the safety of officers and the public.

“The next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours,” Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. REUTERS