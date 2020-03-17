New York, LA shut eateries, bars, theatres and cinemas

NEW YORK • The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest cities in the United States, have said they are ordering restaurants, theatres, bars and movie houses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

New York City is also shutting down its public school system, the nation's largest with 1.1 million students.

"I'm very, very concerned that we see a rapid spread of this disease, and it's time to take more dramatic measures," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday afternoon of the school closings. "This is a decision I have taken with no joy and a lot of pain."

He announced on Sunday night that bars and restaurants will be limited to takeaways and delivery effective today.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday ordered New York City school officials to develop a plan within 24 hours on how to offer childcare to children of parents who work in essential sectors like healthcare, and to provide food to students who will need meals.

In New York City, the schools were to close yesterday.

Mr de Blasio on Sunday night enacted new restrictions on public life in New York City after coming under increasing pressure from other officials, who had raised growing alarm that the city was moving far too slowly as the coronavirus outbreak spread.

"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together," said Mayor de Blasio. "We have to break that cycle."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Sunday night that he was also ordering gyms to be closed.

Both mayors said they were not making their decisions lightly.

"These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker," Mr de Blasio said. "But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

He said his order would be in effect today from 9am.

In Los Angeles, the restrictions took effect at midnight on Sunday.

There was no word yet on how long the businesses in New York would remain closed.

Mr Garcetti said Los Angeles businesses affected by his order must stay closed until March 31, adding that he may extend the order.

More than 50,000 restaurants in New York were expected to close by this morning.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants account for more than US$51 billion (S$72.5 billion) in annual revenue and have more than 800,000 employees.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday also recommended that events of 50 people or more not be held for about two months.

For the next eight weeks, organisers should cancel or postpone in-person events of that size throughout the US, the agency said on its website. Where feasible, organisers could modify events to be virtual.

Events such as conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies should be avoided, the CDC said.

More than 3,800 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US, with at least 70 deaths. While that is a fraction of the incidence of seasonal flu, the authorities expect the figures to jump as testing becomes more available in the coming days.

