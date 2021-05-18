New York ends Covid-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and in some other communal settings.
NEW YORK (REUTERS) - New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 17).

"Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask," the governor said.

Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and in some other communal settings, even among the vaccinated, the governor said. He also said private businesses could still impose their own masking rules on customers and other visitors.

