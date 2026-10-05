New York declares state of emergency over measles outbreak

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The emergency order allows the state to respond more quickly to the outbreak as infections skyrocketed to 3,887 cases nationwide.

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to rising measles cases on Oct 5, as infections skyrocket nationwide.

The order allows the state to respond more quickly to the outbreak and speed testing and vaccination, Hochul said in a statement. As of Oct 3, New York has recorded 108 total cases, including seven in New York City. A majority of the infections were recorded since mid-July.

“No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” she said.

The announcement comes as the US is grappling with one of the worst measles outbreaks in decades.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 3,887 cases as of Oct 2 – the most reported in three decades.

The majority of cases currently are centred in Pennsylvania, which reported more than 1,000 confirmed infections, including five deaths, on Oct 5. It’s become the largest singular outbreak in the US.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97 per cent effective in preventing a measles infection after two doses, according to the CDC.

Vaccination rates nationwide have been declining and are now below the threshold needed to protect immunocompromised or vulnerable people in many areas, leading to the growing number of outbreaks. BLOOMBERG