New York declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise

ALBANY (New York) • Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York state rose to 105, and the virus spread to more states in the United States.

Two more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19.

More than half of all US states have reported cases of the coronavirus, while Washington, DC also reported its first "presumptive positive" test, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter.

The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from re-turning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, the cruise line said on Saturday.

As the outbreak takes root, daily life has become increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences cancelled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

In New York, the new cases include a Queens driver who worked for Uber and two unexplained positive tests of patients 320km to the north.

Moving on multiple fronts to curb the spread of the virus, Governor Cuomo said the state of emergency would allow New York's government to respond faster by lifting regulations.

The governor's announcement came as concerns about the outbreak grew in New York City, which has 12 confirmed cases, up from six that were disclosed as of last Friday. The epicentre in New York state continues to be just north of the city, in Westchester county, where there are 82 cases.

These cases were mostly, if not all, related to a cluster in Westchester that first came to the authorities' attention after a New Rochelle resident, a 50-year-old lawyer, was confirmed as New York's second coronavirus patient.

State officials said they were testing dozens of people who may have been exposed to the lawyer, who has been hospitalised but whose condition is said to be improving. Technicians are working around the clock at private and public laboratories, including a major site near the state Capitol.

Across the country, more than 400 cases of the virus have been confirmed. Despite the mounting toll of the virus, Mr Cuomo sought to try to calm the public.

"You know what is worse than the virus - the anxiety," he said, noting that most patients would suffer mild or no symptoms.

The declaration of emergency will allow the state to speed up the purchasing of supplies and the hiring of workers to assist local health departments that have been handling the monitoring of thousands of self-quarantined patients, Mr Cuomo said.

"Somebody has to go knock on their door, once a day," he said. "This is labour intensive."

The declaration would also allow officials to skirt purchasing regulations, if necessary.

Still, there were signs that the outbreak was spreading, including a pair of patients in Saratoga county, north of Albany - the first such confirmed cases outside of the New York City region.

A spokesman for Uber confirmed that the patient from Queens worked as a driver for the company. Uber is assisting health officials to determine whether the man exposed passengers to the illness.

Despite the escalating risks and number of cases, US President Donald Trump signalled on Saturday that he had no intention of halting campaign rallies, as a case was confirmed for the first time within miles of the White House. The health authorities said the first confirmed case in the capital is a Washington, DC resident in his 50s with no history of international travel and no close contacts with anyone known to be infected.

The President struck a defiant tone as he spoke to reporters about the outbreak at his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida, where he was hosting his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

"We will have tremendous rallies and we are doing very well, and we have done a fantastic job with respect to that subject," Mr Trump responded when asked if his "Keep America Great" campaign events would continue.

