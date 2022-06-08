New York curbs gun sales in wake of mass shootings

NEW YORK • New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of 10 gun control Bills into law, setting new limits on buying assault-style weapons and body armour, among other measures, in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

The law, passed last Thursday by the state legislature, raises the age required to buy or possess a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun.

But across New York state, authorities are bracing for a ruling, expected from the United States Supreme Court this month, which could strike down a century-old state law that places strict limits on the carrying of handguns.

Overturning the law could make it far easier to legally carry a handgun in the state, which officials say may have violent consequences for cities already struggling to tamp down a spike in gun crime that began two years ago.

The Bill signed on Monday by Mrs Hochul came after 10 people were slain last month at a supermarket in the western New York city of Buffalo by an 18-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle.

Days after that massacre, another 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"We cannot keep living like this," Mrs Hochul said at a Bill-signing ceremony. "This is a moral moment for the people of New York but also the rest of the nation. Follow what we did here in New York and we'll finally start to be at the beginning of the end of all this gun violence and the massacres that are occurring every day in our country," she added.

Another law signed by her restricts the purchase of bullet resistant vests and body armour to law enforcement or related professions. The package also requires social media companies operating in New York to adopt transparent policies on how they respond to hate speech on their platforms.

The gunman in Buffalo wore body armour during his shooting spree, and shared his intention on social media to carry out such a rampage before the attack.

In most places in New York, people as young as 16 would still be allowed to have other types of guns. New York now joins a handful of states - including Florida, Hawaii and Vermont - that require buyers to be at least 21 to buy some types of long guns, reports say.

California's bid to raise the legal buying age for a semi-automatic has been challenged in court.

The possible overturning of the century-old law by the Supreme Court has raised concerns. "A lot more people are going to now want to go out and get guns. And for all the wrong reasons," said Mr Richard Aborn, president of the non-profit Citizens Crime Commission.

REUTERS, NYTIMES