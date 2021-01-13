New York City to cut contracts with Trump organisation, says mayor

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - New York City will sever three contracts with the Trump Organisation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday (Jan 13) , accusing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the US Capitol last week.

"The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," Mr de Blasio said in a statement.

"The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form."

On Jan 6, Mr Trump addressed thousands of supporters, reiterating his unsupported claim that his re-election was stolen. He urged them to march to the Capitol where Congress was affirming Mr Joe Biden's election by the Electoral College.

The crowd quickly overwhelmed Capitol security, with many of them entering the building and forcing a halt to the proceedings as lawmakers took cover in a secure location. Five people died as a result of the rampage.

A criminal investigation is underway and charges have been filed against dozens of people suspected of having taken part.

The New York-based Trump Organisation's contracts to operate a carousel in Manhattan's Central Park, skating rinks and a golf course in the Bronx are worth about US$17 million (S$22.5 million) a year, Mr de Blasio said on MSNBC.

Cancelling the golf course contracts could take "a number of months", while the others could be severed in 25-30 days, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Following the Capitol riot, the PGA of America and the R&A both announced they would shun two golf courses owned by the president.

In addition, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE will not do business in the future with Mr Trump or his companies.