New York City police line streets to mourn officer killed while on duty

NEW YORK • Thousands of New York police officers turned Fifth Avenue into a sea of blue as they bade farewell to the second of two colleagues recently shot dead.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died last week from injuries suffered while responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem on Jan 21.

His police partner Jason Rivera, 22, was also killed and was laid to rest last Friday.

New York Police Department (NYPD) personnel, former policemen and politicians - including New York City Mayor Eric Adams - gathered at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday for Officer Mora's funeral service that was conducted in both English and Spanish.

Relatives and colleagues talked about a "gentle giant" who moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic when he was seven years old.

"He lit up the house with his smile and this light has been put out, with pain, forever," said Ms Karina Mora, his sister.

An organist played "God Bless America" to close the ceremony, and the blaring of bagpipes filled the streets outside the cathedral, as is traditional in New York police funerals. Police helicopters flew overhead.

The city's police commissioner, Mr Keechant Sewell, gave Officer Mora a posthumous promotion to the highest rank for a detective, first grade, a traditional promotion for officers killed while working.

The shooting was the latest flashpoint in Democratic mayor Adam's nascent rule, and it prompted him to release a new plan to rein in the crime he has long decried.

"We will win this fight. We will win it together," the mayor said, delivering a eulogy for Officer Mora.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was in New York yesterday to discuss strategies for combating gun crime with Mr Adams.

The president will wade into the politically treacherous issue of crime and guns during his trip to New York, where recent shootings of police have highlighted a growing fear of violent disorder in America's big cities.

Mr Biden, who was travelling with Attorney-General Merrick Garland, met Mr Adams at the NYPD headquarters, and then visited community intervention leaders in the borough of Queens.

Six police officers in New York City have been shot this year, and they are among the nearly three dozen shot across the country in January, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Major crimes in the city are up 38 per cent so far this year, reflecting spikes in most major urban areas.

And whether the cases are carjackings around Washington, or smash-and-grab raids on San Francisco department stores, news bulletins paint a grim picture of a country struggling to regain its footing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE