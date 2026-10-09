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New York City man shot in car with child present by ICE agents, mayor says

Members of law enforcement gather near a vehicle at the scene of a shooting reportedly involving ICE agents in the Bronx borough of New York City, on Oct 8.

NEW YORK – US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and wounded a man on Oct 8 in his car with a child present in the vehicle in the Bronx borough of New York City, according to the mayor, city police and eyewitness accounts.

“Early reports indicate agents surrounded (the man) and a 5-year-old-child in his car before firing multiple rounds,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement.

The mayor said the child was believed to have been physically unharmed. He referred to the man shot as a “New Yorker”.

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” Mamdani said, adding he had called President Donald Trump to talk about the incident. “When we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorise our communities.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the incident.

The incident was first reported on X by the New York Police Department, which gave few details other than to say “there was a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents” and that the person shot was “currently conscious and receiving medical attention.”

The shooting occurred at around 4pm local time (2000 GMT) in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the agents involved in the shooting were part of DHS, the parent agency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol agencies, among others, and that federal authorities were investigating.

Pedro Almarez, owner of a nearby eatery, said he was working at the restaurant when he heard shots fired and went outside to see several officers wearing ICE attire at the scene.

“There were a lot of ICE officers, three or four cars,” Almarez told Reuters by phone, adding the man who was shot appeared to be between 20 and 30 years of age. He said NYPD officers arrived about 10 minutes later.

The city police department said its officers were not involved in the shooting.

At the shooting scene, where police strung yellow crime-scene tape to cordon off a city block, a woman standing on a balcony overlooking the area was heckling officers below about “taking our children”. REUTERS