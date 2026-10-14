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New York City horse carriages set to be banned in 2028 after deal

Sixty-eight horse cabs currently operate in Central Park, employing roughly 150 drivers and more than 180 horses.

NEW YORK – Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council speaker reached a deal on legislation to ban horse-drawn carriages, potentially putting an end to a Central Park staple and tourist magnet that began operating more than 150 years ago.

The legislation is set for a vote on Oct 22 and, if passed, the ban would take effect June 1, 2028.

It would require “humane disposition” of the animals, forbidding the horses’ sale for slaughter or transfer to other carriage companies.

Sixty-eight horse cabs currently operate in Central Park, employing roughly 150 drivers and more than 180 horses, according to industry spokesperson Christina Hansen.

The new legislation lists 29 sponsors in the City Council, which is enough support for the measure to pass the 51-member body.

The agreement was confirmed by council speaker Julie Menin’s office.

It was first reported by POLITICO.

Horse-drawn carriages in the city have long faced opposition from animal rights activists who argue that forcing the animals to work in urban conditions undermines their long-term health and is unsafe.

While on the campaign trail in 2013, former Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to shut down the industry on his first day in office, though he ultimately failed after his plan failed to secure support from City Council.

But after a carriage-related death last summer, concerns over the industry proved impossible to ignore.

On June 17, 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan fell off a carriage and died while on a family trip to the city.

His death prompted carriage services to shut down for six days while drivers reviewed safety protocols.

A poll from the Central Park Conservancy, which advocated for the ban, found that 68 per cent of New Yorkers supported prohibiting the carriages after Mahajan’s death.

“This is fundamentally about public safety,” said David Saltonstall, the CPC’s vice-president for government relations.

“It’s about mitigating a known and growing risk that we have watched build for years, which very sadly culminated in the death of Romanch Mahajan.”

Saltonstall cited a growing list of carriage-related incidents.

At least seven people – including drivers and tourists – have been injured since May 2025, according to the conservancy.

Mahajan’s death is believed to be the first fatality resulting from carriage accidents in Central Park’s history.

Carriage operators say the rate of horse-related injuries is still much lower than other permitted park activities, like riding e-bikes or scooters.

They also say that without carriage revenue, they’ll likely struggle to care for their horses and pay fees to relocate them after the ban goes into effect.

The deal announced on Oct 13 includes some changes from legislation proposed this summer, including a framework intended to help horse carriage drivers find new jobs and compensation after the ban takes effect.

The amended Bill would require agencies chosen by the mayor to deliver a plan to support carriage drivers, owners and stable workers by April 1, 2027.

That support could include financial compensation but the legislation requires only that the city consider compensating carriage owners, and does not promise payments.

Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen pushed back against the Bill in a statement, calling it “political opportunism.”

He added that the Bill provides “no meaningful economic relief for workers.”

Hansen, the industry spokesperson, said taking care of her horse, Sherman, costs roughly US$10,000 (S$12,805) per year.

“There is no pool of money set aside for the future, the next 20 years of Sherman’s life,” she said.

The Bill also includes what Menin’s office described as stronger protections for horses – barring owners from selling or transferring licensed horses for slaughter or to other carriage businesses.

Owners would have to notify the Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare at least 10 business days before getting rid of a horse, and anyone caught running a horse-drawn carriage after the ban takes effect could face civil penalties of US$10,000.

“The tragic and preventable death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan made clear that the status quo is no longer acceptable,” Menin said in a statement about the deal.

Roughly 140 carriage horses are in the city at any given time, according to Conor McHugh, who manages the Clinton Park Stables, one of the three locations where most of the animals are housed.

McHugh said in an interview last summer that if a ban passes, the stable – which has been open for more than 150 years – would be forced to shut down.

McHugh said he has been approached by groups in the past interested in acquiring the land Clinton Park Stables was on.

He said those real estate groups were likely using safety as a cover to put them out of business.

“They’re just happy to have some incident or accident to latch onto to try and make the case,” he said. BLOOMBERG