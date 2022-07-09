New York City cuts back Covid-19 testing amid US summer surge in cases

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - New York City is scaling back on Covid-19 testing sites despite Omicron subvariants that are driving a nationwide rise in new case and hospitalisation rates.

The city's public health system has been shutting down hundreds of testing sites as public attention to the virus fades, according to its website.

Meanwhile, the rate of positive results to total tests, an indicator of the speed of spread, rose to 15.4 per cent this week, about four times what it was in April.

Hospitalisations and deaths, which can be a lagging indicator, have fallen slightly in recent weeks, according to reports from the city's health department.

Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday (July 7) that its hospitals aren't stressed and the city is in a "good, stable place."

The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are boosting infections, accounting for at least 70 per cent of the total nationwide, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

While they're more transmissible and better able to evade immune defences than earlier versions, people who have been vaccinated or previously infected are generally suffering low rates of severe illness, according to Dr Dan Barouch, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston.

"I think the vaccines essentially have done their job," said Dr Barouch, who developed Johnson & Johnson's Covid shot, in an interview. "They have transformed a life-threatening disease into one that is, in most individuals, a mild illness."

Earlier this month, the Adams administration ended its use of a colour-coded Covid alert system it implemented after he took office in January.

The city, which is focusing on the rate of new cases per 100,000 people instead of positivity numbers as a key indicator, is still urging New Yorkers to get boosted and mask up indoors.

But, according to Mr Adams, the alert system was "not good for the war that we're currently fighting."

Not everyone is applauding the move. Dr Gregg Gonsalves, an infectious disease expert at the Yale School of Public Health, said it's short-sighted and ignores the reality of the ongoing outbreak.

"We've entered the see-no-evil, speak-no-evil, hear-no-evil phase of the pandemic: if we pretend it's not there, even stop counting it, we think it will go away," he said. "Sadly, planned ignorance is not bliss."