New White House press secretary promises never to lie

WASHINGTON • Promising "never" to lie and saying she prays for coronavirus victims, new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hit a strikingly sunny tone on Friday in her debut press conference.

The White House briefing room has symbolised the tempestuous, often outright hostile relationship between the media and United States President Donald Trump, who has broken with convention to act as his own spokesman - and lead a relentless campaign of insults against the media.

Things got off to a bad start right after Mr Trump was sworn in, when then chief spokesman Sean Spicer made the laughably false boast that the President attracted the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration".

Things did not get better with the next two press secretaries.

Briefings - a daily tradition under previous presidents - ended altogether more than a year ago, leaving the famous briefing room a forlorn, abandoned place.

So Ms McEnany, 31, made instant headlines when she declared from the podium to reporters: "I will never lie to you, you have my word on that."

She said of the briefings: "We do plan to continue these."

Ms McEnany stood out on Friday for her steady politeness on the podium, avoiding the kind of insults that her boss regularly uses, such as "fake news", or calling reporters "dishonest" and "disgraceful" on live national television.

A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, Ms McEnany won attention for her fierce defence of Mr Trump while a paid commentator on CNN, which is often critical of the President.

She also made frequent guest appearances on Trump-friendly Fox News.

She then joined the Republican National Committee communications team and became the Trump 2020 re-election campaign spokesman.

Now, she comes in as an effective and battle-hardened operator when Mr Trump is trying to overcome widespread disapproval for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast to Mr Trump, who is criticised by some for showing insufficient sympathy to the sick, she told reporters: "I pray regularly for those affected by the coronavirus."

Whether Ms McEnany fares better than her predecessors and whether the more upbeat atmosphere lasts remains to be seen in a White House known for drama.

