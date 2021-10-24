New whistle-blower accuses Facebook of putting profits first

SAN FRANCISCO • A former Facebook worker reportedly told the US authorities on Friday that the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistle-blower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.

The unnamed new whistle-blower filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that could add to the company's woes, said a report in The Washington Post.

Facebook has faced a storm of criticism over the past month after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing that the company knew of the potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers to renew a push for regulation.

In the SEC complaint, the new whistle-blower recounts alleged statements from 2017, when the company was deciding how to handle the controversy related to Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"It will be a flash in the pan," Ms Tucker Bounds, a member of Facebook's communications team, was quoted in the complaint as saying, The Washington Post reported.

"And then in a few weeks, they (legislators) will move on to something else. Meanwhile, we are printing money in the basement, and we are fine," she added.

The second whistle-blower signed the complaint on Oct 13, a week after Ms Haugen's scathing testimony before a Senate panel, according to the report.

Ms Haugen had told lawmakers that Facebook put profits over safety, which led her to leak reams of internal company studies that underpinned a damning Wall Street Journal series.

The disclosures from Ms Haugen, who plans to appear at a hearing in Britain's Parliament tomorrow, have resurfaced questions about what role Facebook played in the events leading up to the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

The Washington Post reported that the new whistle-blower's SEC filing claims that Facebook's managers routinely undermined efforts to combat misinformation and other problematic content for fear of angering then US President Donald Trump or turning off the users who are key to profits.

Facebook has faced previous firestorms of controversy, but that has not translated into substantial new US legislation to regulate social media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE