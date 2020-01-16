New video shows 2 missiles downed Ukraine jet

WASHINGTON • New video footage has emerged showing two Iranian missiles tearing through the night sky and hitting a Ukrainian passenger plane, sending the aircraft crashing in flames and killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The missiles were launched from an Iranian military site around 12km from the plane on Jan 8.

The new video fills a gap about why the plane's transponder stopped working, seconds before it was hit by a second missile. It appears to confirm that an initial strike disabled the transponder, before the second strike, also seen in the video, around 23 seconds later.

Neither strike downed the plane immediately. The new video shows the airliner on fire, circling back towards Teheran's international airport. Minutes later, it exploded and crashed, narrowly missing the village of Khalaj Abad.

The new video was filmed by a camera on the roof of a building near the village of Bidkaneh, 6km from an Iranian military site.

Brigadier-General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' airspace unit, said that missiles were launched from a base near there.

Iran's military blamed human error for the strike, and said the plane had been misidentified as a cruise missile flying over Teheran.

But the plane's flight path would suggest otherwise. It was climbing at around 600m per minute on its ascent from the airport when the first missile was fired, according to an analysis of flight data.

Flight activity from Teheran's international airport was normal on the morning of Jan 8, the flight data showed, and Flight 752 followed its regular route.

It was one of 19 planes that took off from the Teheran airport in the hours after Iran launched missiles at military bases in Iraq housing US troops.

The new video was uploaded to YouTube by an Iranian user around 2am on Tuesday.

The date visible on the footage is "2019-10-17", not Jan 8, the day the plane was downed.

One explanation is that the camera system is using a Persian calendar, not a Gregorian one. Jan 8 converts to the 18th of Dey, the 10th month in the Persian calendar.

Digitally, that would display as 2019-10-18 in the video. One theory is that the discrepancy of one day can be explained by a difference between Persian and Gregorian leap years or months.

Iran has struggled to contain the fallout over its handling of the air disaster and the tragedy has seen hundreds of protesters, most of them students, take to the streets.

New videos circulating on social media purported to show fresh protests on Tuesday evening at universities in Teheran, along with clashes between students and Basij militia loyal to the establishment.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE