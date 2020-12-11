New US administration unlikely to roll back all Trump sanctions

WASHINGTON • The US has imposed sanctions at a record-shattering pace of about three times a day during President Donald Trump's time in office: a slew of measures targeting companies, individuals and even oil tankers tied to Iran, North Korea, China, Venezuela and Russia.

President-elect Joe Biden's team is promising a top-to-bottom review of sanctions operations, but a significant slowdown on his watch is not expected.

About seven weeks before the inauguration, Mr Biden's picks for top administration slots are making clear that economic restrictions on countries will remain an essential tool, even if they do not like everything about the way Mr Trump used them.

Mr Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, chosen by Mr Biden to be the No. 2 official at the Treasury, plans to review how the Terrorism and Financial Intelligence unit, or TFI, at the Treasury operates, people familiar with the matter said.

That includes an evaluation of current programmes, staffing and budgets, according to the people.

Yet the conviction that sanctions remain crucial underscores just how central they have become to the way the US conducts foreign policy, using its economic might as much as its military power to get what it wants abroad, even when close allies disagree.

Under Mr Trump, the US took over 3,900 distinct sanctions actions, data collected by law firm Gibson Dunn shows, with a surge in 2018, when the administration reintroduced many Iran penalties after it exited the 2015 nuclear deal backed by allies including Britain, France and Germany. No previous administration had exceeded 700 sanctions actions a year.

The US approach under Mr Trump was more hostile, with the argument being that companies would fall into line whether they liked it or not because access to the US financial system was too precious to them. Complaints that the overuse of financial sanctions would undermine the dollar's primacy were quickly dismissed.

Sanctions experts say that while the Trump administration's sanctions were often effective, there were times when they seemed to serve as public relations more than sound economic policy, something they say they do not expect to see from Mr Biden's administration.

"I don't think they will be scaling back on sanctions, they will be scaling back on the misuse of sanctions," said Mr Daniel Fried, a former ambassador, assistant secretary and State Department sanctions coordinator in Democratic and Republican administrations.

It may scale back "on use of sanctions as a purely messaging tool or a media-cycle management device - sanctions because you want to look like you're being tough".

