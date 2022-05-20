New Mexico locals join fire crews to battle largest active US blaze

PLACITA (New Mexico) • Raking up dead grass and bulldozing a 32km-long fuel break, locals and fire crews in New Mexico are fighting to stop the devastating march northwards of the largest active US wildfire.

Under the plume of a blaze that has torched up to 1,500 properties, Ms Christine Gonzalez piled dry weeds in her wheelbarrow to stop "spot fires" should embers land around her mountain home in Placita, about 64km north-east of Santa Fe.

"Climate change is very real here," said Ms Gonzalez, 61, a retired budget manager from Los Alamos National Laboratory, as smoke rose thousands of feet above nearby Jicarita Peak.

In forests 13km north, crews worked to clear a 91m-wide fire-break along a ridge system by tomorrow, to protect Taos and Angel Fire should other firefighting actions fail. The blaze was around 24km from the two resort towns.

"We need to anticipate a bad outcome, we need to anticipate fire growth will mimic some of what we have seen over the last several weeks," operations chief Jayson Coil told a briefing.

Driven by relentless winds, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire has burned over 122,203ha, an area approaching the size of Los Angeles.

Lower snow packs and higher temperatures have trapped northern New Mexico in a 25-year drought, creating conditions for the fire - the largest in its recorded history - which shows no sign of stopping.

Possibly hardest hit is Mora County, where the blaze has destroyed trailer homes of low-income families as well as ancestral forests and watersheds.

In immediate threat on Wednesday was the Sipapu ski area 24km south of Taos, where employees wrapped silver foil around structures to protect them from fire and used snow-making equipment to wet down the forest.

REUTERS