New high in guns seized at US airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON • The United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that security personnel had confiscated over 5,700 firearms at airport security checkpoints this year, the highest in a single year.

TSA administrator David Pekoske told reporters at a briefing on Monday that the previous yearly record was about 4,400 in 2019, and the current rate of gun detections in carry-on luggage at checkpoints per million passengers is twice the previous high.

He thinks the rise reflects an increase in firearms being carried by Americans.

Airline passengers can transport an unloaded firearm on an airplane but only in checked baggage.

"It's a pretty costly mistake to make," Mr Pekoske said, adding that TSA will "always proceed with a civil penalty action that will cost thousands of dollars after we complete an investigation".

TSA also refers the issue to law enforcement if it is a violation of local or state laws.

Last month, an accidental shooting at a security checkpoint at Atlanta International Airport prompted chaos.

A TSA officer saw a gun during screening and the passenger lunged for the bag and grabbed the firearm, at which point it discharged, the agency said.

The incident prompted a brief halt to air traffic while Atlanta police investigated.

Separately, TSA said it is not clear when a federal mandate requiring masks in transit may end.

Earlier this month, TSA extended the federal mask mandate on airplanes, trains, airports and other transit modes until March 18 next year.

Mr Pekoske said the agency relies on what the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends on the mask mandate, saying it is "very, very hard to predict" when it will end.

The mask mandate has been in place since February.

