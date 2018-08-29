New deal aims to spur US car manufacturing

Q What's in the deal?

A Broadly, the deal aims to update the 1993 agreement and spur more car manufacturing in the United States and Mexico.

It covers many things, including car, intellectual property and labour rights.

Several trade experts noted that many provisions in Monday's agreement resemble what was in former US President Barack Obama's Trans-Pacific Partnership, a deal Mr Trump pulled out of as soon as he took office.

Under new rules for cars as part of the deal, to escape tariffs, 75 per cent of "auto content" - referring to car parts and amenities - must be made within the United States or Mexico.

That would be a bump from the existing 62.5 per cent minimum of North American content, a boost aimed at creating auto industry jobs domestically, rather than in Asia.

Here is a rundown of what's in the deal that US President Donald Trump suggested could replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Q What would this mean for most Americans?

A If the deal clears the many hurdles it would need to in order to go into effect, it would likely make cars and trucks more expensive for American buyers.

Some economists have also warned that a US-Mexico deal that does not include Canada would be very confusing - and expensive - for businesses to navigate, potentially costing jobs or shifting them overseas.

On the upside, the US hopes that the agreement will create more North American jobs by making it harder for countries like China to ship cheap products through Mexico and on to the US.

Q What's not in the deal?

A The deal does not resolve the tariffs that the Trump administration put on steel and aluminium earlier this year, taxes that have led to Mexican retaliation against US goods.

The deal also does not resolve a broader issue over what are known as "232 tariffs" - taxes on foreign goods that the Trump administration has imposed in the name of national security.

Q Is this the end of Nafta?

A President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants to scrap the name, saying it was a "rip-off" that had "bad connotations".

He kept calling the new arrangement the "United States-Mexico Trade Agreement", and a senior administration official said that if Canada ultimately joins, they will find a new name.

But that does not mean Nafta is dead. While the new deal works its way through multiple steps, Nafta's trade rules remain in effect. Even if the new deal does get finalised, it may be more a renaming than a scrapping.

WASHINGTON POST