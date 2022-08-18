New climate Act will transform energy sector in the US

Money talks, as the saying goes - and the United States has finally pledged real money in the fight against climate change in the shape of an Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Washington.

The Act is being universally called the US' most significant climate legislation ever. It transforms the country's energy sector, in particular, essentially laying out an array of incentives that make clean energy the most cost-effective choice. It devotes, for instance, US$370 billion (S$511 billion) over 10 years to electric vehicle and clean energy tax breaks.