New allegation of drunken assault surfaces against Trump's Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into at least one additional allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, NBC News reported on Wednesday (Sept 26).

According to an anonymous complaint in a letter sent to Republican Senator Cory Gardner, Judge Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialised with in the Washington area in 1998 while he was inebriated, NBC News said, citing the letter and multiple people familiar with the process.

Judge Kavanaugh denied the allegation in the letter during a call on Tuesday with committee staff, NBC News said, citing unnamed sources.