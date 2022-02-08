Netflix movie 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, on Tuesday (Feb 8) scored the most Oscar nominations with 12, taking the lead in Hollywood's awards race.

Sprawling sci-fi epic "Dune" was second with 10 nominations for the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 27 in Hollywood.

"Belfast" - Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white, semi-autobiographical recounting of 1960s violence in Northern Ireland - and Steven Spielberg's reimagined "West Side Story" were tied for third place at seven nominations.

More to come.