2020 Golden Globe awards: The nominees

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Nominations were announced on Monday (Dec 9) for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The 77th Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.

The following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

- The Irishman

- Joker

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- The Two Popes

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Dolemite Is My Name

- Jojo Rabbit

- Knives Out

- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Rocketman

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

- Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

- Adam Driver - Marriage Story

- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

- Charlize Theron - Bombshell

- Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Daniel Craig - Knives Out

- Roman Griffith Davis - Jojo Rabbit

- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Taron Egerton - Rocketman

- Eddie Murphy - Dolemite is My Name

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Awkwafina - The Farewell

- Ana de Armas - Knives Out

- Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

- Emma Thompson - Late Night

- Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go Bernadette

BEST DIRECTOR

- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

- Sam Mendes - 1917

- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

- Todd Phillips - Joker

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

- Al Pacino - The Irishman

- Joe Pesci - The Irishman

- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

- Annette Bening - The Report

- Margot Robbie - Bombshell

- Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

- Laura Dern - Marriage Story

BEST ANIMATED FILM

- Frozen 2

- The Lion King

- Missing Link

- Toy Story 4

- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN FILM

- The Farewell - China

- Les Miserables - France

- Pain and Glory - Spain

- Parasite - South Korea

- Portrait of a Lady on Fire - France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

- Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

- Spirit - The Lion King

- Stand Up - Harriet