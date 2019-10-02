Nearly half of Americans back impeaching Trump: Polls

WASHINGTON • Public support for impeaching US President Donald Trump is on the rise, with nearly half of Americans backing such a move, according to two new polls.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday shows support for impeaching Mr Trump and removing him from office has grown from 37 per cent of registered voters at the start of last week to 47 per cent in the latest survey, which was held from Friday through Sunday. An identical 47 per cent say Mr Trump should not be impeached.

A CNN poll, also released on Monday, shows impeachment support at an identical 47 per cent among American adults. That is a rise from 41 per cent in May, when the cable network last asked the question.

Both polls come as Mr Trump faces increasing scrutiny over a July phone call in which he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender, and his son, Hunter, at a time when the White House had suspended military aid to Ukraine.

House Democrats launched an impeachment investigation into Mr Trump on Sept 24.

On Monday, pressure on the White House escalated as three House committees issued a subpoena to Mr Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's personal lawyer, demanding that he turn over all records pertaining to his contacts regarding Ukraine, the Biden family and related matters.

Other recent polls have found Americans roughly divided over impeachment.

The CNN poll shows an 11-point rise in support for impeachment among independents, from 35 per cent in May to 46 per cent.

In the Quinnipiac poll, independents' support for impeaching Mr Trump has grown from 34 per cent a week ago to 42 per cent through Sunday; a majority of independents, however, say Mr Trump should not be impeached and removed from office.

Also in the Quinnipiac poll, another big reason for the shift appears to be that Democrats are increasingly united in their support for impeachment. Support among Democrats has risen from 73 per cent a week ago to 90 per cent in the survey released on Monday. The CNN poll did not show a significant change among Democrats.

Interestingly, despite an apparent rise in impeachment support, the Quinnipiac survey shows no drop-off in Mr Trump's job approval rating, which stands at 41 per cent among registered voters, similar to his 40 per cent rating a week ago. Mr Trump's latest 53 per cent disapproval mark is one of the lowest this year.

Also noteworthy is that the CNN poll's finding of 47 per cent in support of impeachment matches a previous high in CNN polling, from September last year.

