Nearly 4 in 10 Omicron hospital cases in the US were vaccinated

WASHINGTON • Almost 40 per cent of people hospitalised in the United States with the Omicron Covid-19 subvariant that circulated this spring were vaccinated and boosted, highlighting how new strains have mutated to more readily escape the immunity offered by current shots.

The findings from scientists at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscore the importance of having Covid-19 shots that are better at targeting Omicron subvariants.

From the end of March to May, when the Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants were dominant in the US, weekly hospitalisation rates increased for all adults - with those over 65 hit the hardest.

Even so, the total number of hospitalisations remained much lower than when the Delta variant was rampant last autumn.

The overall number of hospitalisations is an important point, said Dr Abraar Karan, an infectious diseases doctor at Stanford University.

"When you look at who's hospitalised, it's much more likely that they will have been vaccinated because so many people are vaccinated now," Dr Karan said.

"The real comparison is how many hospitalisations do we have now versus in the past when people were not vaccinated or not up to date with boosters."

CDC scientists found that vaccines and boosters did a better job of keeping people with Delta infections out of the hospital than those with later variants.

Effectiveness decreased slightly with the BA.1 variant, then changed significantly with BA.2 - with a much greater share of hospitalised adults who had been vaccinated with at least one booster.

Immunity from vaccines starts to wane within six months, so staying up to date with shots is key to being fully protected.

Fewer than half of all Americans have received a booster shot.

Adults with at least two booster shots fared better than other people when BA.2 was dominant.

The majority of those admitted to hospital also had at least one underlying condition.

Unvaccinated adults were more than three times as likely to be hospitalised. However, breakthrough infections still represented a significant number of the severe Covid-19 cases, the data shows.

US regulators have pushed Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech to expedite development of Omicron-specific boosters for a September roll-out.

The drugmakers this week submitted early data to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking emergency clearance for updated shots that target the BA.4 and BA.5 virus strains.