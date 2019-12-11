Nearly 175 Saudi military aviation students grounded in US after base shooting

Saudi Arabia defence attache Fawaz Al Fawaz and his embassy staff and other officials arrive to meet Saudi students who remain restricted to the base.
Published
8 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Nearly 175 Saudi Arabian military aviation students have been grounded as part of a"safety stand-down" after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a US Navy base in Florida, US officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"A safety stand-down and operational pause commenced Monday for Saudi Arabian aviation students," Lieutenant Andriana Genualdi, a Navy spokeswoman, said.

She said the grounding included three different military facilities, including Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Station Whiting Field and Naval Air Station Mayport in Florida.

(This story is developing)

