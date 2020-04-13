US Navy sailor from aircraft carrier in Guam dies of coronavirus

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean on April 30, 2017.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean on April 30, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - A sailor aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, which docked in Guam after cases of the coronavirus began spreading on the ship, has died after receiving treatment in intensive care, the US Navy said in a statement.

The sailor, whose name is being withheld for now, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30.

He was found unresponsive during a medical check on April 9 and died from complications related to the virus on Monday (April 13), according to the statement.

The death comes about two weeks after the captain of the Roosevelt, Mr Brett Crozier, was dismissed by then acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly for writing a letter late last month warning the service about the potentially dire situation aboard the carrier because of the outbreak.

The letter, which leaked to several media outlets, said, "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die."

Mr Modly last week resigned after widespread criticism of his move and subsequent comments criticising Mr Crozier to his crew.

Mr Crozier has since been in quarantine after contracting the virus.

 
 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content