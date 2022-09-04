Nasa's Moon rocket launch scrubbed for second time in a week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Nasa called off Saturday's launch attempt for the much-anticipated mission to send a spacecraft around the Moon, the second time within a week that engineers decided to scrub the flight due to mechanical issues.

The scratched launch followed a hydrogen leak in the rocket's engine cavity, which prevented the National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineers from fully loading liquid hydrogen into it. The issue will need to be resolved before Nasa's Artemis I mission can lift off.

A similar leak was one of several issues that contributed to the US space agency's decision to postpone an attempt on Aug 29.

The mission is the initial step in Nasa's ambitious plan to send the first woman and the first person of colour to the surface of the Moon as early as 2025.

The goal is to prove the new 32-storey Space Launch System (SLS) and its Orion capsule can be sent into lunar orbit, before Nasa feels comfortable putting astronauts on board.

Although the area around the launch site was closed to the public, an estimated 400,000 people gathered on beaches nearby to see - and hear - the most powerful vehicle that Nasa has ever launched climb into space.

Nasa has not set a date for the next launch bid, although the earliest opportunity is on Monday.

"Please understand, it's a test flight," Nasa's administrator Bill Nelson had said in an interview before the first aborted launch attempt. "They stress it and test it in a way that you'd never do with humans on board. That's the point of a test flight."

Saturday's launch attempt was more than a decade in the making. First conceived in 2010, the SLS was originally projected to launch as early as 2017.

But its development has been long delayed, with its budget ballooning the longer the rocket has stayed on the ground.

The rocket's development cost has soared to US$23 billion (S$32 billion) from an original US$7 billion, according to an estimate by the Planetary Society.

Over time, audits had highlighted issues at the prime contractors - Boeing for the SLS and Lockheed Martin for the Orion capsule - as well as testing and construction mishaps.

Nasa had played down the development struggles as the original launch date approached.

"We are developing new systems and new technologies," Mr Nelson said during a press conference ahead of last Monday's scrubbed attempt. "And it takes money and it takes time."

Monday's attempt was scrubbed a minute after the start of its launch window following a night of weather delays and glitches with the rocket's equipment.

Artemis I, when it does launch, will send an uncrewed Orion capsule into orbit around the Moon.

The capsule will carry a combination of mannequins and other science and technology payloads, tasked with inserting itself into a distant lunar orbit before returning to Earth and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean after a 37-day mission.

Artemis I signals a major change in direction for Nasa's post-Apollo human spaceflight programme, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station.

Twelve astronauts walked on the Moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only spaceflights yet to place humans on the lunar surface.

The new Moon programme has enlisted commercial partners such as SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base of operations as a stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.

