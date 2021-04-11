Nasa's Ingenuity gets ready for first flight on Red Planet

WASHINGTON • The helicopter that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has placed on Mars could make its first flight over the Red Planet within two days after a successful initial test of its rotors, the United States space agency said.

The current plan for the first-ever attempt at a powered, controlled flight on another planet is for the 1.8kg helicopter, dubbed the Ingenuity, to take off from Mars' Jezero Crater today at 10.54pm US eastern time (10.54am tomorrow in Singapore) and hover 3m above the surface for a half-minute, according to Nasa.

Mr Tim Canham, the Ingenuity's operations lead, said during a press conference: "The helicopter is good, it's looking healthy."

He added: "We did our 50rpm spin, where we spun the blades very slowly and carefully."

The plan for today is to have the helicopter rise, flying only vertically, hover and rotate for 30 seconds to take a picture of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars on Feb 18 with the helicopter attached to its underside.

Then, the Ingenuity will be lowered back down onto the surface of Mars.

The flight will be autonomous and pre-programmed into the aircraft because of the 15 minutes it takes for signals to travel from Earth to Mars, and also due to the demanding environment of the distant planet.

