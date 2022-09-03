Nasa ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Ground teams at the Kennedy Space Center prepared Saturday for a second try at launching Nasa's towering, next-generation moon rocket on its debut flight, hoping to have remedied engineering problems that foiled the initial countdown five days earlier.

The 32-storey tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule were due for blastoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1817 GMT (2.17am, Sunday, Singapore time), kicking off Nasa's ambitious moon-to-Mars Artemis programme 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission.

The previous launch bid Monday ended with technical problems forcing a halt to the countdown and postponement of the uncrewed flight.

Tests indicated technicians have since fixed a leaky fuel line that contributed to the cancelled launch, Mr Jeremy Parsons, a deputy programme manager at the space centre, told reporters Friday.

Two other key issues on the rocket itself - a faulty engine temperature sensor and some cracks in insulation foam - have been resolved to Nasa's satisfaction, Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters Thursday night.

Weather is always an additional factor beyond Nasa's control. The latest forecast called for a 70 per cent chance of favourable conditions during Saturday's two-hour launch window, according to the US Space Force at Cape Canaveral.

If the countdown clock were halted again, Nasa could reschedule another launch attempt for Monday or Tuesday.

To the moon, and beyond

Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight for both the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, built under Nasa contracts with Boeing and Lockheed Martin, respectively. It also signals a major change in direction for Nasa's post-Apollo human spaceflight programme, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station.

Named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025.

Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only space flights yet to place humans on the lunar surface. But Apollo, born of the US-Soviet space race during the Cold War, was less science-driven than Artemis.

The new moon programme has enlisted commercial partners such as SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base of operations as a stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.

How will it go on Sunday

Getting the SLS-Orion spacecraft off the ground is a key first step. Its first voyage is intended to put the 2.6 million kg vehicle through its paces in a rigorous test flight pushing its design limits and hopefully proving the spacecraft suitable to fly astronauts.

If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, to be followed within a few more years with the programme's first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.

Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system the US space agency has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.