Nasa delays roll-out of new Moon rocket to launch pad

MIAMI • The anticipated roll-out of Nasa's big new Moon rocket to its Florida launch pad for final tests before a first flight has been delayed until next month at the earliest, said the US space agency.

Nasa, which late last year targeted lift-off this month for its uncrewed Artemis 1 mission around the Moon and back, declined to set a revised launch date, adding in a statement that it was reviewing launch windows in April and May, but the timeline could slip further depending on the outcome of the dress rehearsal.

Nasa executives told a media briefing there were no specific, major difficulties slowing their schedule, but rather a higher-than-usual volume of technical hurdles to clear in preparing a large, complex rocket system for its first launch.

"It's really what I would call a kind of punch list of a whole bunch of things that we absolutely need to finish up and then we'll be ready to roll the vehicle out," said Mr Tom Whitmeyer, a deputy associate Nasa administrator.

Nasa said workforce and supply disruptions related to the recent Omicron-driven surge in Covid-19 infections were also factors in slowing down the work.

At stake is the combined fate of Nasa's heavy-lift Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion crew capsule it will send aloft for the Artemis programme, aimed at returning humans to the Moon and eventually establishing a long-term lunar colony as a precursor to sending astronauts to Mars.

In November, Nasa announced that it would aim to achieve the first crewed lunar landing of Artemis as early as 2025.

But the space agency has several spaceflight stepping stones to meet before it gets there, starting with a successful maiden flight of the SLS and Orion, now in the final stages of pre-launch preparations.

Roll-out of the towering spacecraft, a key milestone marking the public's first glimpse of the newly assembled, 36-storey-tall rocket-and-capsule vehicle as it is moved, had been planned for this month.

Under the updated timeframe outlined on Wednesday, the SLS-Orion will be trundled out on a giant crawler-transporter probably around the middle of next month from its assembly building to Launch Pad 39-B at Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Once there, it will take about two weeks for technicians to ready the launch vehicle for a "wet dress rehearsal" that includes fully loading the rocket's fuel tanks with propellant and running through a simulated countdown.

Afterwards, Nasa will roll the SLS-Orion stack back into the assembly building for a last round of checks before officially setting a new target lift-off date.

REUTERS