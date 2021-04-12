Nasa delays Mars helicopter flight for technical checks

WASHINGTON • Nasa has delayed by several days the first flight of its mini-helicopter on Mars after a possible technical issue emerged while testing its rotors.

Ingenuity's trip, which is to be the first-ever powered, controlled flight on another planet, had been set for yesterday but is now on hold until at least Wednesday.

A high-speed test of the 1.8kg helicopter's rotors last Friday ended earlier than expected due to an alert of a potential issue.

"The helicopter team is reviewing telemetry to diagnose and understand the issue," the US space agency said last Saturday, adding that the helicopter is "safe and healthy" and had sent information back to Earth.

The initial plan was to have Ingenuity fly for 30 seconds to take a picture of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars on Feb 18 with the helicopter attached to its underside.

Nasa calls the unprecedented helicopter operation highly risky, but says it could reap invaluable data about the conditions on Mars.

Ingenuity must spin its rotor blades much faster than a helicopter needs to do on Earth because the air on Mars is so thin - less than 1 per cent of the pressure of Earth's atmosphere.

After the flight, Ingenuity will send Perseverance data on what it has done, and that information will be transmitted back to Earth. This will include a black and white photo of the Martian surface.

A day later, Ingenuity is to transmit another photo - in colour, of the Martian horizon. Nasa plans as many as five flights altogether, each successively more difficult, over the course of a month.

The mission will be the equivalent on Mars of the first powered flight on Earth - by the Wright brothers in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. A piece of fabric from that plane has been tucked inside Ingenuity in honour of that feat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE