Nasa confirms asteroid's path successfully altered by its Dart mission

WASHINGTON - The spacecraft that the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) deliberately crashed into an asteroid in September succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit, the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, Nasa officials said.

The US$330 million (S$475 million) proof-of-concept mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world's first test of a planetary defence system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a Nasa news briefing in Washington confirmed that the suicide test flight of the Dart spacecraft on Sept 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

Dart is short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

Astronomical measurements over the past two weeks showed that the target asteroid was bumped slightly closer to the larger parent asteroid it orbits and that its orbital period was shortened by 32 minutes, Nasa scientists said on Tuesday.

"This is a watershed moment for planetary defence and a watershed moment for humanity," Nasa chief Bill Nelson said. "It felt like a movie plot, but this was not Hollywood."

September's impact, 10.9 million km from Earth, was monitored in real time from the mission operations centre at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, where the spacecraft was designed and built for Nasa.

Dart's target was an egg-shaped asteroid named Dimorphos, about the size of a soccer stadium, that was orbiting a parent asteroid about five times bigger called Didymos once every 11hr 55min.

The aim was to fly the Dart impactor vehicle - no bigger than a refrigerator - directly into Dimorphos at about 22,531kmh, creating enough force to shift the moonlet's orbital track closer to its larger companion. A comparison of pre-and post-impact measurements of the Dimorphos-Didymos pair showed the orbital period was shortened to 11hr 23min.

Dr Tom Statler, Dart programme scientist for Nasa, said the collision also left Dimorphos "wobbling a bit", but additional observations would be necessary to confirm that.

The outcome "demonstrated we are capable of deflecting a potentially hazardous asteroid of this size" if it were discovered well enough in advance, said Dr Lori Glaze, director of Nasa's planetary science division. "The key is early detection."

Neither of the two asteroids involved, nor Dart itself, posed any actual threat to Earth, Nasa scientists said.

But Dr Nancy Chabot, Dart's coordination lead at APL, said Dimorphos "is a size of asteroid that is a priority for planetary defence".

A Dimorphos-size asteroid, while not capable of posing a planet-wide threat, could level a major city with a direct hit.

Scientists had predicted the Dart impact would shorten Dimorphos' orbital path by at least 10min but would have considered a change as small as 73sec a success. So the actual change of more than half an hour exceeded expectations.

Launched by a SpaceX rocket in November 2021, Dart made most of its voyage under the guidance of flight directors on the ground, with control handed over to the craft's autonomous on-board navigation system in the final hours of the journey.

REUTERS