Nasa axes launch of mission to Moon due to storm

WASHINGTON - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the Moon due to a tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida.

After two previously cancelled launch attempts, Nasa is weighing returning the Artemis 1 mission rocket to its assembly site under the threat of extreme weather.

"Nasa is forgoing a launch opportunity... and preparing for rollback (from the launchpad), while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian," it said on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Ian was due to "rapidly intensify" over the weekend as it moved towards Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Centre, from which the rocket is set to launch.

Currently south of Jamaica, the storm is expected to approach Florida's west coast "at or near major hurricane strength" early this week, threatening storm surge, flooding and hurricane-force winds across much of the state, the NHC said.

On the launchpad, the giant orange and white Space Launch System (SLS) rocket can withstand wind gusts of up to 137kmh. But if it has to be sheltered, the current launch window, which runs until Oct 4, will be missed. The next launch window will run from Oct 17 to 31, with one possibility of take-off per day, except from Oct 24 to 26 and Oct 28.

The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop it, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard.

The cost of the Artemis programme is estimated to reach US$93 billion (S$133 billion) by 2025, with its first four missions clocking in at US$4.1 billion each, according to a government audit.

AFP