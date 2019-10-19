Nasa astronauts embark on first all-female spacewalk

WASHINGTON • US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history yesterday when they stepped outside the International Space Station (ISS) on the first all-female spacewalk.

The much-anticipated milestone for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) was achieved during a relatively routine mission to swop faulty batteries on the station's exterior.

Ms Koch and Ms Meir - clad in white spacesuits and tethered by cords to the station, some 408km above Earth - stepped into outer space at 7.38am Eastern time in the United States (7.38pm Singapore time) to replace a faulty power unit designed to help condition energy stored by the station's solar panels, Nasa announced online as it showed live video of the action.

The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, follows a first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March. That was called off because one of the astronauts' medium-sized spacesuits had not been configured and ready for the journey.

Astronauts on the space station, which became operational in 2000, have tallied 221 maintenance spacewalks, 43 of which included women astronauts, according to Nasa.

Yesterday's spacewalk, formally called extravehicular activities, is in line with the US space agency's aim to ramp up inclusivity in space.

Ms Koch is scheduled to complete the longest single space flight by a woman by remaining in orbit aboard the station until February next year. She said that gender milestones such as the spacewalk are significant.

"There are a lot of people who derive motivation from inspiring stories from people who look like them, and I think that it's an important aspect of the story to tell," she said at a Nasa briefing in Houston this month.

Ms Sandra Magnus, a former Nasa astronaut who spent 136 days on the ISS, told Reuters that she did not want events such as yesterday's spacewalk to become gimmicks. "We want them to happen because people have the skill sets and they're available to do the job," she said.

"On the other hand, it's important for young women to see women role models doing extraordinary things. So there's two sides of the coin. You want it to be normal, but you want it to be special."

REUTERS