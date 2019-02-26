Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump's 'emergency' declaration

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - "The president's power grab usurps that constitutional responsibility and fundamentally violates the balance of power envisioned by our founders."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing to push a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration to fund the wall at the border with Mexico.

"To defend our democracy, the House will pass Congressman Castro's privileged resolution to terminate the emergency declaration," she added.

Trump declared a national emergency on February 15th to avert another government shutdown and fund the wall, after Congress denied him the $5.7 billion he needed to build it.

White House officials say they have found nearly $7 billion in funding that can be redirected to the wall, including about $3.6 billion from the military, under his emergency declaration.

While the vote to block Trump's emergency order is expected to easily pass the Democrat-controlled House on Tuesday, Democrats would need at least four Republicans to 'flip' on the Senate side, assuming all the Democrats there and the two independents back it.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said a "handful" of Republicans would likely vote for the resolution.

Some Republicans have said utilizing a national emergency declaration when Congress says 'no' sets a bad precedent and poses a danger when the shoe is on the other foot under a Democratic president.

Republican Susan Collins has reportedly said she will vote for a resolution to block Trump's emergency declaration.

Trump issued a warning to Republican Senators in a tweet Monday:

"I hope our great Republican Senators don't get led down the path of weak and ineffective Border Security.... don't fall into the Democrats "trap" of Open Borders and Crime!" he went on to say.

But even if Democrats manage to get the votes needed to block Trump's declaration, Trump vows to use his veto power, and Congress would need to muster two-thirds of lawmakers to override a veto.