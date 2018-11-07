N. Korea talks could affect US military's stance on peninsula

WASHINGTON • The top US military officer said the United States would have to start making changes to its military posture on the Korean peninsula over time if talks with North Korea advance.

"The more successful we are in the diplomatic track, the more uncomfortable we will be in the military space," Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a forum at Duke University on Monday.

"Because over time, this negotiation will take a form where we're going to have to start making some changes to the military posture on the peninsula. And we're prepared to do that in support of Secretary Pompeo," Gen Dunford said. He did not elaborate on what changes might be expected.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York tomorrow to discuss North Korea's denuclearisation.

In Washington last week, South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said the two countries would decide by next month on major joint military exercises for next year.

Vigilant Ace, suspended this month, is one of several such exercises halted to encourage dialogue with Pyongyang, which has criticised joint US-South Korea exercises in the past.

The two countries have continued to hold small-scale drills. On Monday, US and South Korean marines conducted military drills under the Korean Marine Exchange Programme for the first time in months, according to South Korea's Defence Ministry.

In Seoul, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom declined to comment on Gen Dunford's remarks and referred to previous statements on the issue by the leaders of North and South Korea.

"I'd like you to remember that Chairman Kim Jong Un said there is no correlation between declaring the end of the (Korean) war and a pullout of US troops from South Korea, or a weakening of the South Korea-US alliance, and that (South Korean) President Moon Jae-in also said to that effect several times," Mr Kim said at a press briefing yesterday.

Pyongyang has been pushing for a formal declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War and replace the armistice that stopped the fighting but left the combatants still technically at war.

There are concerns that North Korea's push for such a declaration could be a ploy to divide the US-South Korea alliance and secure the withdrawal of the 28,500 US troops based in the South.

Tomorrow's meeting in New York comes with the US and North Korea at loggerheads nearly five months after the Singapore Summit, in which US President Donald Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un pledged to work towards denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has not tested a ballistic missile or nuclear weapon for nearly a year, and has said it has shuttered its main nuclear test site.

In recent weeks, it has pressed harder for what it sees as reciprocal concessions by the US and other countries.

Mr Pompeo said he expected to "make some real progress", including laying the groundwork for a second Trump-Kim summit.

Despite a lack of visible progress in talks, Mr Trump has often pointed to the detente with North Korea - the subject of sabre-rattling rhetoric and soaring tensions early in his term - as a signature foreign policy accomplishment.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE