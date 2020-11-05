THE BIG STORY

US election down to counting of ballots in a few key states

The US presidential election hung in the balance yesterday, with a handful of close-fought states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

THE BIG STORY

Demand for TraceTogether tokens higher than expected

The surge in demand for TraceTogether tokens last month was higher than expected, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary. He added that the Government had anticipated it would need to persuade more people to join the TraceTogether programme instead.

WORLD

Europe's Covid-19 cases cross 11 million mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Europe has crossed 11 million, with Austria and Greece becoming the latest countries on the continent to impose shutdowns. Europe has now registered 11,008,465 infections and almost 285,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally as at Tuesday.

WORLD

ISIS claims responsibility for attack in Vienna

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility for Monday's rampage by lone gunman Kujtim Fejzulai in central Vienna that killed four people. The Austrian authorities yesterday continued their probe and made 14 arrests as they sought to determine if he had acted alone.

SINGAPORE

Life sentence for cleaner who killed supervisor during row

In 2016, a Malaysian cleaner working at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal had an argument with his supervisor, stabbed her with a pair of grass cutters and bludgeoned her. He then hid her body in a drain and fled to Malaysia. Yesterday, Ahmad Muin Yaacob was sentenced to 18 strokes of the cane and life imprisonment.

BUSINESS

Investors shocked by halt of Ant Group IPO

Investors were stunned by the abrupt suspension of Ant Group's listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange less than two days before the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) was to take place. Analysts say the move may mean regulators are worried over whether systemic risks have been addressed.