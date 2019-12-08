Musk wins defamation case over his 'pedo guy' tweet

LOS ANGELES • Tesla boss Elon Musk emerged victorious from a closely watched defamation trial as a federal court jury in Los Angeles swiftly rejected the US$190 million (S$258 million) claim brought against him by a British cave explorer who Mr Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

Friday's unanimous verdict by a panel of five women and three men was returned after roughly 45 minutes of deliberation on the fourth day of Mr Musk's trial. Legal experts believe it was the first major defamation lawsuit brought by a private individual over remarks on Twitter to be decided by a jury.

The outcome was a triumph for Mr Musk, whose mercurial behaviour in a number of instances last year came under close scrutiny from federal regulators and shareholders of Tesla, his Silicon Valley-based electric car manufacturer.

The jury's decision signals a higher legal threshold for challenging potentially libellous Twitter comments, said Mr L. Lin Wood, who led the legal team for the plaintiff, Mr Vernon Unsworth.

Mr Musk, 48, had testified during the first two days of the trial in his own defence and was in court to hear the closing arguments. After the verdict, he said: "My faith in humanity is restored."

Mr Unsworth, 64, said he was resigned to his defeat. "I accept the jury's verdict, take it on the chin and get on with my life."

Mr Wood said his client went "toe to toe with a billionaire bully", echoing a phrase from his summation in court, and indicated to reporters that an appeal was doubtful. "It's not the verdict we wanted. But it's the end of the road and we now close this chapter."

Mr Wood said he nevertheless saw the lawsuit as meaningful in helping erase the stain that Mr Unsworth's reputation suffered.

Mr Musk testified under oath that his use of the term "pedo guy" - slang for paedophile - was never meant to be taken literally, and he apologised to Mr Unsworth for the comment from the witness stand.

The case stems from a public quarrel between Mr Musk and Mr Unsworth, a British diver who lives partly in Thailand and gained fame for his leading role in coordinating the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in that country in July last year.

Mr Unsworth had chided Mr Musk in a CNN interview for delivering a mini-submarine, which was never used, to the site of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system. He called Mr Musk's intervention a "PR stunt" and said the high-tech entrepreneur should "stick his submarine where it hurts".

Mr Musk responded two days later on Twitter with three posts that became the basis of the defamation case. The first questioned Mr Unsworth's role in the rescue, while the second said: "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it." The third tweet, in reply to a follower who asked Mr Musk about the second tweet, said: "Bet ya a signed dollar it's true."

REUTERS