Musk told banks he will rein in pay at Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO • Mr Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his US$44 billion (S$61 billion) acquisition of Twitter that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media firm in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetise tweets, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Musk made the pitch to the lenders as he tried to secure debt for the buyout days after submitting his offer to Twitter on April 14, the sources said. His submission of bank commitments on April 21 were key to Twitter's board accepting his "best and final" offer.

The billionaire and chief executive of Tesla had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought.

In the end, he clinched US$13 billion in loans secured against Twitter and a US$12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash.

Mr Musk's pitch to the banks constituted his vision rather than firm commitments, the sources said, and the exact cost cuts he will pursue once he owns Twitter remain unclear. The plan he outlined to banks was thin on detail, the sources added.

One of the sources said Mr Musk will not make decisions on job cuts until he assumes ownership of the company later this year.

He went ahead with the acquisition without having access to confidential details on the company's financial performance and headcount.

He told the banks he also plans to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, the sources said.

Ideas he brought up included charging a fee when a third-party website wants to quote or embed a tweet from verified individuals or organisations.

REUTERS