Musk to pay $10,000 to settle defamation lawsuit by Tesla critic

In a 2020 defamation suit, Mr Hothi claimed that Mr Musk’s public criticism of him triggered an online hate campaign. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

CALIFORNIA – Mr Elon Musk agreed to pay US$10,000 (S$13,360) to settle a defamation lawsuit by a Tesla critic who became a hero to short-sellers with his Twitter posts and then accused the chief executive of smearing him with false allegations that he menaced the electric-car maker’s employees, according to lawyers for the plaintiff.

Mr Randeep Hothi got into a court skirmish with Tesla in California after he gained a following on Twitter under the handle “Skabooshka” calling out the company’s rocky production of its Model 3 sedan in 2018. Mr Hothi grew up near Tesla’s factory in Fremont, where he monitored production output using cameras and drones, and his on-the-ground research caught the attention of several hedge funds.

In 2019, Tesla sought a restraining order against Mr Hothi over claims he stalked its factory and harassed its employees – including dangerously swerving his car towards a Model 3 that was on a expressway test drive and injuring a Tesla security guard in a hit-and-run on company property. 

Mr Hothi denied those allegations and Tesla dropped its court complaint, but Mr Hothi claimed in a 2020 defamation suit that Mr Musk’s public criticism of him triggered an online hate campaign in which he was accused of being “a liar, a murderer, a terrorist, and a deranged maniac”.

Mr Hothi said in a statement issued by his lawyers on Monday that the settlement achieves his goal to clear his name, and he tweeted about being vindicated. 

Mr Musk and his lawyers, Mr Adam Cashman and Mr Adam Mehes, did not immediately respond to e-mails and calls seeking comment. Mr Gil Sperlein, one of Mr Hothi’s attorneys, said in the statement that his client accepted Mr Musk’s offer to settle the case. A court filing on Monday indicates Mr Hothi is dropping the case, but does not disclose the terms of settlement.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in 2023 in Alameda County Superior Court in Hayward. BLOOMBERG

