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Elon Musk feels ‘foolish’ for spending big on Republicans after US midterms rout

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political money overwhelmingly went to lost causes.

WASHINGTON – Even the world’s richest person can have buyer’s remorse.

Weeks after Republican candidates were routed in US midterm elections, Elon Musk expressed some regret over his record expenditures.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” the billionaire said on Nov 18 at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

Musk’s comments were his most substantive yet on the losses Republicans sustained in early November.

The leading GOP backer and ally of President Donald Trump gave more than US$445 million (S$573.72 million) in the latest election cycle.

The outsize sum generated backlash among some voters and was seized on by victorious Democrats including Texas Senator-elect James Talarico.

The chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla Inc and his companies now are likely to face greater scrutiny from emboldened Democratic leaders, some of whom have vowed to investigate Trump’s allies and rein in Musk’s businesses, specifically.

Musk’s political money overwhelmingly went to lost causes.

Two super political action committees he funded – America PAC and Texas PAC – spent heavily to back Republican Senate and House candidates who lost, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Ken Paxton’s unsuccessful bid to win Texas’ open Senate seat drew the lion’s share of the money, at some US$229 million.

Democrats also won major races further down the ballot in Texas, where Musk has built much of his corporate empire.

Tesla has a sprawling factory near Austin, SpaceX launches rockets from its coastal hub reincorporated as Starbase, and the two companies plan to jointly build a chip factory called Terafab.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has taken issue with departing Governor Greg Abbott agreeing to award US$1.7 billion in tax breaks for the Terafab project and singled out other state grants SpaceX has received.

She called for an immediate moratorium on data centre development during her campaign and accused developers of raising utility rates and depleting water supply.

Musk nevertheless downplayed the likelihood of any conflict with Hinojosa, saying he expects her to be “quite moderate.”

“I don’t think she’s a far-left governor,” he said. “Based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas.”

When DealBook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Musk about the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee telling Trump and unspecified corporate actors to lawyer up, Musk said some in the party were being “a little over the top.”

“There are definitely a few people grumpy about my funding in this past election,” Musk said.

“But you know, hopefully in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison. Aspirationally, that should be how it works.”

During his appearance over a livestream from China, Musk sought to distance himself from the Make American Great Again movement, describing himself as ideologically moderate.

“I’m not MAGA,” he said.

The comments were a departure from his emphatic embrace of the slogan during Trump’s presidential campaign two years ago.

Onstage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk donned a black MAGA hat he quickly drew attention to.

“As you can see, I’m not just MAGA,” Musk said in October 2024. “I’m dark MAGA.” BLOOMBERG